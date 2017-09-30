Squan championship coach stepping down

MANASQUAN — Manasquan baseball coach Bob Waldeyer, who led the Warriors to their first state title in 31 years, announced he was stepping down on Friday.

Manasquan athletic director Pete Cahill confirmed the announcement.

Waldeyer, who graduated from Manasquan and was a sophomore on the 1986, state championship team, was named The Coast Star Coach of the Year for guiding the Warriors to the Group II state title after a 10-10 regular season.

