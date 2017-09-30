Manasquan defeats Barnegat, 27-0, at home

MANASQUAN — The Manasquan football team took control of the game from the start against Barnegat at Vic Kubu Warrior field Saturday on its way to a 27-0 win.

The victory improved the Warriors to 2-2 on the season and marked the second straight home shutout for the Manasquan defense.

The Warriors have a bye next week, their next game will be on Oct. 13.

Manasquan scored on its first drive of the game on a 1-yard run by Connor Morgan, one of his two first-half touchdowns. Tommy Antonucci also had a touchdown pass to James Pendergist, giving the Warriors a 21-0 lead at the half.

The Manasquan defense forced two Bengal turnovers and limited Barnegat to one first down the entire game. The Warriors held the Bengals to 13 yards rushing and 18 yards passing the entire game.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.