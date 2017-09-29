Lake Como Day is Saturday; fun starts at 4 p.m.

LAKE COMO — Saturday is Lake Como Day and fun for all is on the agenda.

The event, which is in its 22nd year, will be held at the Lake Como Lake Area [North Boulevard and lakefront] from 4 to 9 p.m.

“It takes place lakeside and has fun for all ages including kids activities, food and craft vendors, a beer/wine tent, the band Timepiece, and fireworks at night,” said Councilwoman Virginia Kropac.

The event is being held several weeks later than in the past, in hopes of cooler and more comfortable weather, Ms. Kropac said, adding: “Other than that, it is the same great fun as every year.”

The rain date is Sunday.

For more information or with any questions, contact borough hall at 732-681-3232 or email info@lakecomonj.org.

