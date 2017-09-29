Holy Trinity Church holds nearly new clothing sale

MANASQUAN — Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, on the corner of Main and Osborn streets, is holding its Annual Nearly New Clothing Sale and Christmas Corner through Saturday.

The sale started Thursday, Sept. 28 and continues on Friday, Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday, Sept. 30 with “stuff-a-bag” from 9 to 11 a.m.

Items for sale include ladies’, men’s, children’s clothes, accessories, shoes and handbags. There will also be a boutique with high-end clothes and accessories and — new this year — the Christmas Corner! All proceeds go to Hurricane Harvey relief and a local charities.

For more information, call 732-223-0533.