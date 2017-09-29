At the Coaster Derby, it’s downhill for the fun of it

BRIELLE — The Brielle Recreation Commission is bringing back the Brielle Coaster Derby this weekend.

Beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, children from Brielle, Manasquan and Wall will race down Schoolhouse road in motor-less cars they’ve helped design for themselves.

Stephen Speicher of the Brielle Recreation Commission said organizers are looking forward to getting “a new generation of racers into this great event and show them how fun it really is.”

Prizes will be given to the first, second, third and fourth place winners and additional prizes will also be given to some of the best looking or most creative car designs, according to Mr. Speicher.

[PHOTO: BRL Coaster Derby.JPG]