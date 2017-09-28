Weather continues to push start date of beach fill

MANTOLOKING — With Hurricane season well underway, weather continues to pose a challenge to the borough in delaying the beginning of the beach replenishment project.

Conducted by the Army Corps of Engineers, the project was slated to begin in the borough on Sept. 9.

However, back-to-back hurricanes have contributed to rough seas offshore, with waves reaching over 8-feet high and preventing the project from starting.

“The equipment out at the borrow site off our shore cannot safely operate in seas where the wave height exceeds 8-feet,” Councilman Lance White said.

“When this situation exists the cutter head suction dredge that usually will sit over the site and pump the sand and water to the beach will need to leave and seek safer harbor in a place such as Sandy Hook. It will return when the seas are calmer. The project also includes tugboats as well as divers so there are a lot of moving parts here.”

While the fill itself has been delayed, Councilman White said the contractor, Weeks Marine, has been staged at Stephens Place in the borough for approximately three weeks.

“Some of their land equipment is sitting ready to begin the work,” Councilman White said. “In terms of when this fill will begin, that will depend on the storms and how they affect our weather and seas. There is a chance that the work could begin next week but Mother Nature will have the final word on that,” he said.

