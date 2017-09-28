Township clears major hurdle in Foodtown site redevelopment

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The township has cleared a major hurdle in the long-anticipated redevelopment of the former Foodtown site, expediting the project timeline by up to two years.

According to Mayor John Ducey, the state Department of Transportation [DOT] has issued a letter of no interest for the project, which is essentially an approval of the plan to construct an indoor sports facility and retail space at the site, located on Route 70.

“The council had hired a traffic expert, he did a report, put in a request for what they call a letter of no interest, which means ‘We’re good with it,’” Mayor Ducey said.

“The traffic study would show that based on the prior use, the Foodtown and the Bradley’s that used to be there, that would create more traffic than … the proposed use and we got that letter [of no interest from the DOT].”

Without a letter of no interest, Mayor Ducey said, the DOT approval process could have taken up to 18 to 24 months.

“The biggest part is behind us,” Mayor Ducey said. “Excellent, excellent news. Big news.”

The next step, according to Mayor Ducey, is for the two developers — M&M at Route 70 LLC, the redeveloper originally charged with developing a hotel at the site, and HFZ Brick LLC — to come together to finalize the site plan. The project start date is dependent on this process.

“As we know, we’re not subdividing it but basically dividing the property into two different developers, so they have to get together and do a final site plan because they have to delineate some shared parking and where the drainage is going to go, all those important things engineering wise and then that site plan goes off to CAFRA [waterfront development permit],” Mayor Ducey said. “We have estimates from CAFRA of maybe three months or so.”

