Bikes and BBQ’s a backyard hit in Boro

“It is something we are hoping turns into a Point Pleasant Borough tradition and it is all to benefit the students and teachers of Point Pleasant Borough,” he said.

The Boro, Bikes and Backyard BBQ’s event is a self- guided bike tour of some of Point Pleasant’s finest backyards.

Locals take in the last days of summer by biking through town and stopping and sampling local cuisine at some of the dozen backyards on the tour.

Participants also take a chance on winning raffles and other prizes provided by local businesses and sponsors.