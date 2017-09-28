Bikes and BBQ’s a backyard hit in Boro

POINT PLEASANT — Hundreds of bicyclists, community members and local businesses helped the second annual Boro, Bikes and Backyard BBQ’s become the most successful fundraiser to date for the Point Pleasant Foundation for Excellence in Education.
“The weather was beautiful, we had 350 riders and everybody had an amazing time,” Matt Gray, president of the foundation, said.
“It raised $20,208, which made it our largest fundraising event ever in foundation history, which is pretty neat.”
According to Mr. Gray, the second annual event was proving to be a success even before taking place Saturday, Sept. 23 — as the event was sold out weeks prior.
“It is something we are hoping turns into a Point Pleasant Borough tradition and it is all to benefit the students and teachers of Point Pleasant Borough,” he said.
The Boro, Bikes and Backyard BBQ’s event is a self- guided bike tour of some of Point Pleasant’s finest backyards.
Locals take in the last days of summer by biking through town and stopping and sampling local cuisine at some of the dozen backyards on the tour.
Participants also take a chance on winning raffles and other prizes provided by local businesses and sponsors.
“It seemed like all riders and homeowners and restaurants were having fun with each other and it really turned out to be a great day,” Mr. Gray said.
“Without the support of our homeowners, our food vendors and our sponsors this wouldn’t have happened.
“We live in an amazing community with very generous and supportive community members and they all turned out and made it a tremendously successful event.”
