Beach comes from behind to beat rival Asbury Park

POINT BEACH — The Point Beach football team never gave up in its 22-19 victory against Asbury Park on Friday, Sept. 22.

The reigning 2016 NJSIAA Central Jersey Group I champions, Asbury Park dominated both sides of the ball in the first half, even forcing Point Beach to fail on three fourth-down conversions.

The Bishops came off the field and into the locker room with momentum. Asbury Park led 19-8 at the half and Beach prepared for the second half without senior running back Sean Gould, who led the Garnet Gulls in rushing yards before this game.

Gould injured his right leg after picking off Asbury Park’s senior quarterback Ja’King Agostini in the second quarter. Gould came out at halftime in a sleeveless shirt and on crutches. The senior sat on the bench, his head tilted down toward the ground. He finished the night with nine yards on three carries.

“He is one of our best players,” Webber said. “I told him I got his back and I am going to kick up for him.”

Webber and his team did just that by scoring 14 unanswered points in the second half. Quarterback Luke Frauenheim and Webber pushed the pace in the second half while suffering through cramps and limping around the field.

Webber finished the night with 121 yards on 20 carries, whereas Frauenheim gained 116 yards on 13 carries. In the air, the quarterback completed six passes on 15 attempts for a total of 101 yards and one touchdown.

