Traffic study for Belmar Boulevard in Wall

WALL TOWNSHIP — Public concern about speeding on Belmar Boulevard has prompted traffic studies and response from local public officials.

“We have heard many concerns raised by residents over the last few months about traffic conditions on [Belmar Boulevard],” Mayor Dominick DiRocco said in a statement.

According to the mayor, a majority of complaints concern speeding, prompting the Wall Township Police Department [WTPD] to conduct traffic studies in order to gather more information.

Despite public complaints, Capt. Greg Carpino, public information officer for the WTPD, confirmed the studies found that 85 percent of vehicles traveling on Belmar Boulevard were within acceptable speed parameters.

“We would like to believe that this is a result of our traffic enforcement and education efforts,” Capt. Carpino said in a statement. However, he also confirmed WTPD will continue to “deploy resources to this area to conduct traffic enforcement and deter violators.”

Capt. Carpino further confirmed members of the police department have “been in active correspondence with the Monmouth County Division of Engineering and Traffic Safety to help improve the efficiency and safety of vehicular and pedestrian traffic on Belmar Boulevard.”

