Teachers’ contracts renewed early in Brielle

BRIELLE — Teachers at Brielle Elementary School can walk into their classrooms knowing they have new contracts in place.

The Board of Education announced at the Sept. 20 meeting an agreement had been reached between the teachers’ union and the board for new contracts running through June 2019.

Joe Milancewich, head of the negotiations committee, said, “While we [the board and teachers] never met face to face, a lot of work was done by our representatives to get this done in a timely manner.”

Board of Education President Eliot Colon said, “We started the process of negotiations much earlier than usual with a goal of having a contract done in June and even though we didn’t hit that mark, we are done much earlier than in past years.”

The gesture of starting the negotiation process early, and working to get the issues resolved did not go unnoticed by the teachers.

“It means the world to the teachers to know that our administration was working hard to get this done and that we can walk into school tomorrow knowing we have a finished contract, so thank you,” Elise Lembo, a fifth- grade science and social studies teacher, said to the board.

