Shore beachgoers are urged to keep out of the ocean

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — ANSWER Team Co-Commander Chip More is asking beachgoers to rethink their decision to enter the water.

The Area Network of Shore Water Emergency Responders [ANSWER] Team responded to many calls of swimmers in distress Saturday and Sunday from Avon-By-The-Sea and Ocean Grove.

According to Mr. More, surrounding towns were also experiencing a high number of rescues.

“Between Saturday and Sunday, the amount of water rescues was enormous. Dozens and dozens of people were pulled from the water,” he said.

An electronic sign along Avon Beach warned beachgoers of the dangerous waters, “high hazard surf” and “strong rip currents.”

“People didn’t really understand how bad [Sunday] was … and they think it’s over,” said Mr. More.

Avon Police Chief Terence Mahon said in a statement the Avon beach was closed Sunday at 5 p.m. “due to rough waters” and will remain closed until officials find it appropriate to reopen.

Mr. More said he believes the rough surf is due to Hurricane Maria and what is left of Hurricane Jose.

“It’s some of the worst conditions I’ve ever seen. I’ve never seen so many people come so close to losing their life in a single day,” he said.

The ANSWER Team is a volunteer response unit specializing in water rescue. The unit responds to calls made by Avon-By-The-Sea, Neptune Township, Neptune City, Bradley Beach and other areas that request aid.

