Renovated HS media center is dedicated by BOE

MANASQUAN — The Manasquan Board of Education dedicated the high school’s newly renovated media center Tuesday night to its benefactor and new namesake, Charles Raffetto.

Mr. Raffetto, a member of the Manasquan High School [MHS] Class of 1944 and longtime Manasquan resident, passed away in August 2016 at 89. Mr. Raffetto’s estate donated $87,500 to the high school, which the district used as its “anchor funding” for the renovation project, according to Superintendent Frank Kasyan.

The school district enlisted the help of the Manasquan High School Endowment and Alumni Foundation for the project. According to Mr. Kasyan, the district estimates that for each $1 of taxpayer money used on the project, there was an additional $4 of value created.

The resolution approved by the school board Tuesday night authorizing the media center dedication and acceptance of the gift states the total estimated project has a value of approximately $500,000.

“The Charles Raffetto Estate donation of $87,500 and the Manasquan High School Endowment and Alumni Foundation donation in the amount of $44,500 has allowed for the improvements on district property specific to the upgrading and refurbishing of Manasquan High School’s Media Center, including, but limited to, new furniture, flooring, and a new sound system [hereinafter improvements] and the value created, with no charge interior design consultations and management of the project, deep discounts from Allied, Feigus, Atlantic Flooring, Manasquan Lighting, and Design Domain Gallery, the estimated total project value of approximately $500,000,” the resolution reads.

