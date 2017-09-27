Police give water safety lessons to local students

BRADLEY BEACH — Officers with the Bradley Beach Police Department visited students at Bradley Beach Elementary School to present a lesson on how to stay safe around the ocean.

The two assemblies, lead by Ptl. Christopher Hingston, took place on Wednesday, Sept. 20, and provided a forum for discussions on rip currents, dangers of swimming alone and the new life-saving stations that will be installed along the beachfront.

“We’ve been planning for the police department to come in before the rescues were made but we think it is really important with the water always being available and very tempting to kids,” Bradley Beach Superintendent Stephen Wisniewski said in an interview.

“We all know the ocean is very beautiful, but it can also be dangerous,” Ptl. Hingston said.

He used images, both real photographs and illustrated diagrams, to show the students how rip currents look and flow. “

You can see where the color of the water is different. That is where the rip current is,” Ptl. Hingston said.

Ptl. Hingston explained that a rip current does not pull the swimmer underwater, which many children said they did not know.

