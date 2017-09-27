Mountz after-school program underway after delay

SPRING LAKE — H.W. Mountz Elementary School’s new Tiger Den After Care program has been successfully launched, following a brief delay to sign up enough participants.

Superintendent Raymond Boccuti updated the Spring Lake Board of Education on the new program’s progress at its meeting on Monday, Sept. 25, following its launch on Sept. 18.

“We are in the second full week of the Tiger Den After Care Program,” said Mr. Boccuti at the school board meeting. “We’re up to 10 students, all involved in different ways.”

According to Mr. Boccuti, a a meeting was held with interested parents after too few students had been registered to begin the program on the first day of school.

“We listened again to their questions and their requests, we restructured the finances a bit and we were able to get more kids to get it launched,” the superintendent said.

The monthly program fees are now structured so that parents can pay for the number of days and hours needed. The program is offered five days a week, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

