Woman collects hurricane relief items for Puerto Rico

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Diane Rexrode said she could not just stand by and watch as residents of Puerto Rico suffered through the aftermath of the disastrous Hurricane Maria.

“This hit near and dear to my heart because I have family there who I still have not heard from,” said Ms. Rexrode, a Spring Lake Heights resident who decided to take charge and help with the relief effort in Puerto Rico by collecting donations in Manasquan and Belmar.

Items needed include: first aid supplies, diapers, baby formula, baby food, batteries and feminine hygiene products.

“The reason why those items are the things I’m collecting is because when Gov. [Andrew] Cuomo, from New York, went to Puerto Rico and returned … those were the items that the governor of Puerto Rico [Ricardo Rossello] asked him to collect,” said Ms. Rexrode.

“I thought I’d just keep it very simple. Since that’s what they asked for, that’s what I’m going to collect. That’s their immediate need.”

Those interested in donating items can still help. Belmar’s Federico’s Pizza and Restaurant, on Main Street and 7th Avenue, has a donation box where items are being accepted during regular business hours from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Ms. Rexrode also has a second collection box outside The First Baptist Church of Manasquan, at 47 South St., where they are collecting donations around the clock. The bin is located in the parking lot behind the church office.

All donation collections will end on Sunday, Oct. 1. However, the community can still show its support and donate online at www.unidosporpuertorico.com.

For more information contact Ms. Rexrode at 732-567-0654.

