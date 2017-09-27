Arabic class thrives at Academy Charter High School

LAKE COMO — On a rainy Tuesday morning in September, a class of 13 Academy Charter High School [ACHS] students translated sentences from Arabic to English, greeted each other with common Arabic phrases and sang along to the Arabic alphabet song.

Teacher Casey Kapalko, who also serves as the school’s Spanish teacher, laughed along with her students, rewarding successful translations with a pat on the back or a jolly rancher — it’s an added bonus if you can request a certain colored candy in Arabic.

Students in Mrs. Kapalko’s class are excited to learn and answer confidently in the language after only two weeks of instruction.

“They’re enthusiastic, they want to try, they’re eager to attempt things, they’re excited about the class,” Mrs. Kapalko said of her students this year.

Carmen Morales, a senior who is taking Arabic II as a directed study, believes the language can also open up career opportunities.

“You never know; whatever career I go into, it will probably help me out and make me more money,” Carmen said.

Mrs. Kapalko is fluent in both Spanish and Arabic, saying she “fell in love” with the latter while finishing her undergraduate degree in English and Religious Studies at Stonehill College. She also holds a Master’s Degree from The University of Chicago in Religious Studies, with a specialty in Islamic Studies.

“My wish is that they all pursue Arabic, because I love the language, and it’s given me so many opportunities to travel and meet people and do awesome stuff. I want that for all of my students,” Mrs. Kapalko said.

