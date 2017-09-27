Anthony D. Di Giorgio

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
3 views

Anthony D. Di Giorgio, 81, of Allaire Country Club Estates in Wall, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born and raised in Rahway and resided there before moving to East Brunswick 47 years ago. He moved to Wall Township 20 years ago.

Anthony did his