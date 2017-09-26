Victim identified in apparent drowning off Point Pleasant

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A man who died after being pulled from the water here on Sunday afternoon has been identified as Glen Carrullo, 60, of Waldwick.

According to Det. Andrew Meany of the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department, Mr. Carrullo was unconscious is the water when he was recovered by police, security officers at Jenkinson’s and bystanders at the beach.

Brian Schilep, captain of the Point Pleasant First Aid & Rescue Team, said Mr. Carrullo “was observed floating face down in the ocean off roughly at Martell’s [Tiki Bar]” but had floated south of that point.

Despite multiple attempts to resuscitate him, by the Point Pleasant Beach First Aid and Emergency Squad and MONOC Paramedics, police said, Mr. Carrullo was pronounced dead shortly after 3 p.m.

For more on this story, read read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.