Swimmer saves child from waves

POINT PLEASANT BEACH– A five-year-old girl was rescued from the ocean by a beachgoer after being knocked over by a wave and pulled out to sea, according to witnesses on Tuesday afternoon.

Philip Costanza, of Bridgewater, rushed to save the child who was taken out 10 to 15 yards by a wave off Risden’s Beach.

“My girlfriend started yelling and I understood a girl was drowning … I dove through the waves and I managed to get to her in time,” Mr. Costanza said.

“We came out, apparently she was OK.”

First responders from the Point Pleasant Beach First Aid & Rescue Squad arrived at the scene around 4:30 p.m. to transport the child, who was at the beach with her mother and siblings, to Ocean Medical Center.

This is the second incident of a swimmer in distress to occur in the borough since Sunday.

Sunday afternoon,the body of drowning victim Glen Carullo, 60, of Waldwick, was recovered from the surf.

