Paul Edward Saunders

Paul Edward Saunders, 83, formerly of Spring Lake and Delray Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, Paul went on to serve in the Merchant Marines. Upon his return, he graduated SUNY Maritime College and then Fordham Law School. He worked in New York City