Marian Neville Carlos, 91, a fourteen year resident of Shrub Oak, New York, and formerly of Croton-on-Hudson, New York and Brick, entered into rest Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017 in Purdys, New York.
Daughter of the late Charles and Cecelia McCauley Neville and raised by Albert Joseph and Catherine Veronica Gresh, she was born
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
If you're not, why not subscribe right now? Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe Me To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, Give Me 7-Day Access To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)