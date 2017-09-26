Holy Trinity Church to hold Nearly New Clothing Sale

MANASQUAN — Holy Trinity Church, on the corner of Main and Osborn streets, will begin its Annual Nearly New Clothing Sale and Christmas Corner on this Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

The sale starts this Thursday, Sept. 28, from 4 to 7 p.m., and continues on Friday, Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday is Stuff-a-Bag day.

Items for sale will be ladies’, men’s, children’s clothes, accessories, shoes and handbags. There will also be a boutique with high-end clothes and accessories and — new this year — the Christmas Corner! All proceeds go to hurricane relief and a local charities.

For more information, call 732-223-0533.