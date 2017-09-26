Gordon Alexander ‘Sandy’ Millspaugh Jr.

By
Erin Brautigan
-
0
8 views

Gordon Alexander “Sandy” Millspaugh Jr., 83, of Bernardsville, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017.

Born April 28, 1934, Sandy grew up in Bay Head. He went to the Kent School in Connecticut for high school, graduated from Princeton University in 1956 and Harvard Law School in 1959.

After attaining his law degree, he served

SHARE
Erin Brautigan
Erin Brautigan
Erin Brautigan is a Reporter for The Coast Star and The Ocean Star. She can be reached at 732-223-0076 Ext 26 or by email at ebrautigan@thecoaststar.com.