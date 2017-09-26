Body of Belmar man recovered off coast of Barnegat Light

BARNEGAT LIGHT — The body of a 30-year-old Belmar man was recovered approximately one mile off the shore of Barnegat Light on Tuesday morning, police said.

Christopher Lucin was last seen by his family on Sept. 19, according to New Jersey State Police Lt. Ted Schafer, when a vessel out at sea spotted his body floating in the Atlantic Ocean this morning. The vessel contacted the United States Coast Guard, who then brought in state police for assistance.

Mr. Lucin’s last known residence was in Belmar, according to Lt. Shafer.

The cause of death at this time is unknown and the case is pending investigation and autopsy, Lt. Shafer said.

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.