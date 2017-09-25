Wall football uses aerial attack to down Raritan on the road

The Wall football team showed its ability to adjust to its opposition on Friday night in a 28-10 win over Raritan on the road.

After dominating games on the ground the first two weeks of the season, the Knights used an aerial attack to put up points against the Rockets.

Eddie Scott tossed three touchdowns, two of them to Tanner Powers to help Wall improve to 3-0 on the season.

Tim McKernan returned an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to cap off the win and prepare Wall for the meat of its upcoming B North games.

[more_CS]