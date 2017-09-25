Manasquan football falls to Middletown South

The Manasquan football team came up just short against Middletown South on Friday, losing 10-7 to the Eagles.

The Warriors were driving for the winning or tying score in the final minutes of the game when Middletown South intercepted a Manasquan pass near midfield to end the Manasquan hopes for a comeback.

The game was 0-0 at the half before the Eagles got on the board with a 33-yard field goal.

Middletown South increased its lead to 10-0 with a 50-yard run by quarterback Ben Kinsella before Manasquan got some momentum.

Tommy Antonucci scooped up a fumble for the Warriors and raced 25 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter to cut the Middletown South lead to 10-7.

Manasquan, however, could not get any closer to the Eagles and fell to 1-2 on the season. The Warriors will host Barnegat in their next game 1 p.m. on Saturday.

