June Sachs Diana

Star News Group Staff
June Sachs Diana, 88, of Manasquan, passed away peacefully to the eternal life on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017.
 
June graduated from North Plainfield High School and the Berkley Secretarial College. She had a long career as an executive secretary for Piscataway Board of Education, retiring in 1985. After retiring in Manasquan, June filled her