Gladstone A. Trott, 60, of Asbury Park, prominent Jersey Shore musician, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Many will remember Gladstone playing the piano at The Breaker’s and the Manasquan River Golf Club.
 

Gladstone passed at home after a lengthy illness surrounded by family.

Gladstone was predeceased by his mother, Mavis