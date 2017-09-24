Coast Guard rescues two swimmers off Belmar

BELMAR — Two swimmers in distress off Belmar were rescued by the crew of a United States Coast Guard boat late Saturday, according to a new release issued by the USCG.

Belmar Water Rescue reported the plight of the two swimmers to the Coast Guard station at Delaware Bay at approximately 5:50 p.m., the release stated, and a 29-foot “response boat small” was dispatched from the Coast Guard station at Shark River.

By that time, the two swimmers had been joined in the water off Fourth Avenue by two lifeguards and an off-duty police officer.

“Once on scene, the boat crew recovered all five people from the water and transported them to Station Shark River where local EMS was waiting,” the release stated.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.