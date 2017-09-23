Annual Arts and Crafts Festival offered something for everyone

MANASQUAN — The 14th Annual Arts and Crafts Festival brought a bevy of one-of-a-kind finds to Squan Plaza Saturday.

Hosted by the Manasquan Chamber of Commerce, the festival drew 50 vendors and hundreds of guests to downtown Manasquan to enjoy the beautiful weather and unique sale.

“Today is exceptional because we have a gorgeous day,” said Pam Patullo, director of the Manasquan Chamber of Commerce.

According to Ms. Patullo the festival not only serves as a fun day out, but is helps the chamber raise funds for their community activities, such as decorating at Christmas time, and helps draw shoppers to Manasquan’s downtown business district.

“It exposes [the town] to new people who … don’t realize how diversified the selection of store we have in town,” Ms. Patullo said.

From paintings to photographs, fresh produce to fall decor, the Arts and Crafts Festival had something unique for everyone.

Beyond shopping, guests were treated to food carts, including pretzels with a mustard bar and fresh grilled burgers, as well as live music and a pumpkin painting station — all of the ingredients for a fun, family day out..

“There’s a lot of stuff to do for different ages,” said Manasquan High School sophomore Keelin Stark, who volunteered at the festival as a member of the MHS Key Club. “I think it’s good to bring people together. You can bring your family, you can bring your friends, it’s a happy, fun time for everyone.”

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.