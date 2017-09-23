Walk to remember: Alzheimers New Jersey fights for a cure

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — As a caregiver of someone suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, life can feel lonely and isolating, according to president and CEO of Alzheimers New Jersey Ken Zaentz.

But looking out onto the sea of purple and white at Saturday’s Walk to Fight Alzheimers, loved one’s impacted by the disease could be certain of one thing: they are not alone.

For the 17th year, 2,000 to 3,000 walkers from far and wide converged on Point Pleasant Beach to raise awareness and funds for the fight against Alzheimer’s disease, which impacts over 500,000 New Jersey residents.

“If you’re a caregiver and your loved one has Alzheimers and starts to separate from the memories that as a couple if you’re married you built together over all these years, you start to lose touch with your friends, with other more distant family members who don’t understand and sometimes you think that, ‘This is it, I have to go through this all by myself,’” Mr. Zaentz said.

“But then you see people coming here and you try to get them to realize that we can’t cure the disease today and we can’t slow it down but there are so many things that we can do to at least relieve the loneliness, relieve the isolation, relieve the stress.”

Pat Rehmann was walking with her sister Sue Faber in memory of their mother Marie Funk, who died from Alzheimer’s Disease.

“It’s just emotional,” she said. Along with their team, comprised of members from southern New Jersey and Pennsylvania, the sisters have walked with Alzheimer’s New Jersey every year since 2013.

Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Stephen Reid said he was proud to host the walkers each year.

“What a great cause,” he said.

