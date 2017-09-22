Kids Day America health fair to be held Saturday, Sept. 23

WALL TOWNSHIP — The 16th Annual Kids Day America will return to the courtyard at the Wall Township Municipal Complex, 2700 Allaire Road, this Saturday, Sept. 23.

Rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., families are invited to come out and enjoy the event, which is presented by the Wall Community Alliance and Garrow Family Chiropractic to bring information to kids and families about health, safety, prevention and environmental awareness.

“It’s just such a great community day with so many different vendors that we have coming to offer health information to kids,” said Wall Alliance Coordinator Kristen Meyler.

Moon bounces, a petting zoo, dance and karate demonstrations, clowns and costumed characters will provide entertainment for all during the day, as attendees peruse vendor booths and receive free giveaways. All participants will be entered to win prizes, including two bikes.

Top sponsors include Shore Children’s Dental Care, John L. Little, DDS and the Governor’s Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.