Circus Drive-In sold, township awaits owner’s plans

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Circus Drive-In, located at 1861 Route 35, has officially been sold but the future use of the iconic local property remains unclear.

Gerry Norkus, of Harold Wien Real Estate, confirmed Wednesday that the property has been purchased by Rick Roccesano on behalf of Rock Development Corp., of Neptune City.

The now-closed restaurant was put up for sale in January, quickly triggering a public outcry for township officials to find some way of preventing the drive-in, with its famous clown sign, from being demolished.

Wall Township Mayor Dominick DiRocco said Wednesday that the property’s new owner had not yet approached the township to disclose plans for the purchased site.

“The site is zoned HB-80, or Highway Business zone, which allows for typical retail establishments and light office use,” Mayor DiRocco. “If they plan to use it for anything else they would need to come before the town for approval.”

