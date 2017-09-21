Wall Schools Superintendent gets new 3-year contract

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Board of Education Tuesday approved a new contract for Superintendent Cheryl Dyer.

The new contract, retroactive to July 1, 2017, runs through June 30, 2020. It replaces a contract that was to have run through June 30, 2019.

It was approved 5-1 with yes votes from Board President Allison Connolly, Vice President Robin Zawodniak and board members Michael McArthur, Dori Molloy, and Eric Brophy. Jeffrey Seidel, Ralph Addonizio and Robin Lynch abstained, citing conflicts.

There was a strong dissent from board member Ernest Bongiovanni, who voted no after an unsuccessful attempt to get the contract tabled. He argued that any contract extension should be postponed until after the November election.

“I have no idea why the board is rushing this, there’s no reason,” Mr. Bongiovanni said prior to the vote. “In the long term, it’s not going to help increase the confidence that we need in the process and in what this board is doing, so it’s not worth it to anyone here.”

According to the resolution approved by the board, action was taken “as it is in the best interest of the school district to provide for administrative stability and the completion of educational programs and projects and to minimize disruption to the school district.”

Mrs. Lynch, prior to abstaining from the vote, said she was glad the contract was opened up and added, “We can’t lose Cheryl Dyer.”

Superintendent Dyer will now be paid an annual prorated base salary of $168,300 for the 2017-2018 school year, plus a $5,000 high school salary increment for a total of $173,300.

Total compensation will rise to $176,666 for 2018-2019 and $180,099 for 2019-2020, including the $5,000 high school increment in each year.

Mrs. Dyer will also be eligible for a merit bonus “based upon her achievement of quantitative merit criteria and/or qualitative merit criteria,” according to the contract.

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.