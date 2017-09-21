Toye and Carlucci lift Brick Township over Toms River East

BRICK — The Brick Township field hockey team defeated Toms River East on Thursday, Sept. 14. It was the day of freshmen as Kyley Toye and Alyssa Carlucci ran the offense.

Toye was the first to score halfway through the first half, after a Jenna Kleissler assist with 14:45 on the clock. The freshman would connect once again, this time at the 9:32 minute mark of the first half off an assist from Alexis Franco.

With her second goal and the clock winding down, Toye sent her team into the half up two.

“I’m really proud of myself,” said Toye. “I just came back from an injury and I haven’t been playing my best and I think this game is definitely a turning point for me.”

Lily Sherry, who was close to scoring early in the first, connected with Carlucci to put Brick up 3-0 early in the second half, with 25:32 to play.

“Lily played a really nice ball across the stroke line and when I swept it in I knew I had to keep my stick down,” said Carlucci.

