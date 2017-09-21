PPBHS pays tribute to beloved musical mentor

POINT PLEASANT — Each year, chorus alumni return to Point Pleasant Borough High School to sing in the winter concert, a tradition begun by their celebrated choral director, Loren D. Donley.

“His big thing, and it is just this incredible thing, every year during Christmas he would always invite all of his alumni … back to the winter chorus concert to sing the ‘Hallelujah Chorus’ [from Handel’s ‘Messiah’],” said Rebecca Muraglia, former student and current teacher of dramatic arts at the high school.

“That was one of the gifts he gave everybody upon graduation, if you were a senior exiting his chorus you would receive the sheet music to the ‘Hallelujah Chorus.’”

“There are years where we pack the auditorium full with all the alumni dating back from the beginning. He was an amazing man of pulling the community together and singing together.”

On Oct. 1, the community will honor the life and legacy of the beloved teacher, who passed away Aug. 6 at the age of 83, with “A Musical Celebration of the Life of Mr. Loren D. Donley” Oct. 1 in the performing arts center that bears his name.

“We knew we had to do something big for him because he has an image of being a legend in our school because he taught so many students of Point Pleasant,” Ms. Muraglia said.

“He was my mentor, he’s the reason why I went into education, the reason why I ended up working at Point Pleasant Borough High School.

“I have such deep admiration for him and I am just one of thousands of students that feel this way about him.”

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.