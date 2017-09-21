Demonstrators turn out to support saving the Glimmer Glass Bridge

MANASQUAN — More than 30 people gathered at the Glimmer Glass Bridge Thursday morning to show their support for saving the historic span that connects Manasquan and Brielle.

The bascule bridge, the only of its kind in New Jersey, is part of Monmouth County’s Three Bridges Project and its future is uncertain. The county has identified four possible outcomes which include leaving the bridge as it is or replacing it with a new span.

Thursday’s gathering was organized by Manasquan residents Fran and Jack Drew, members of the Committee to save the Glimmer Glass. Ms. Drew handmade over 30 signs that read, “This bridge matters,” and had each participant hold the sign over their head for a picture along the bridge’s walkway.

A plaque on the bridge certifies its place on the National Register of Historic Places.

“What we’re doing … is so we can educate the public to the value of saving this treasure in Monmouth County, this bridge that connects Manasquan to Brielle,” said Ms. Drew. “We in the United States like to tear everything down thats historic.”

