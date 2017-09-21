New policies and a plea to parents follow Brick fight

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The district has enacted new policies and initiatives in response to the fighting that broke out during the Brick Township vs. Brick Memorial football game earlier this month, but they know they can’t do it alone.

“Our district and our community are disappointed at what occurred. Students have been disciplined and our image as a community has been tarnished,” acting Superintendent Dennis Filippone said during the board of education’s Sept. 14 meeting.

During the Sept. 9 football game at Brick Township High School, fighting among students erupted in the bleachers after a flag was stolen from the Brick Memorial crowd and a Brick Memorial student attempted to retrieve it from the Brick Township student section.

The incident involved approximately 10 students and suspensions have been imposed. To avoid future incidents, the district has prohibited flags and clothing with inappropriate sayings from future athletic events, Mr. Filippone said, and are making strides to bridge the gap between the schools.

“We have established a leadership council of students from both high schools who will meet together to discuss ways to compete with and support each other in a positive way. Our coaches and teachers will work every day to instill character into our students in the hope that someday students from both schools will be able to have the courage to step in and stop incidents like Saturday’s rather than cheer as they occur,” Mr. Filippone said.

“This community is a family but it’s incumbent upon the parents to do their jobs,” said board President John Lamela. “We’re doing all we can.”

