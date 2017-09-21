Mantoloking passes property maintenance ordinance

MANTOLOKING — The borough council approved an ordinance that gives officials more clearly defined authority over property maintenance standards to ensure the health and safety of residents.

Approved during the council’s Sept. 19 meting, the ordinance deals with residential and nonresidential structures to ensure minimum requirements and standards are met in regard to structures, heating, sanitation, protection form the elements, fire safety and other hazards, according to the ordinance.

“For the first time it will give the town some teeth,” said Councilman Lance White. “This would benefit our residents by helping to allow our town to maintain it’s beauty and character.”

Maintenance requirements listed under the ordinance include keeping lawns free of weeds, keeping swimming pools in sanitary condition, ensuring roofing is sound, keeping sidewalks in a proper state of repair and keeping the exterior of the home free of rodents, among others.

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.