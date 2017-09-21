Gov. Christie makes news during roundtable on addiction

MANASQUAN — Gov. Chris Christie stopped by the Manasquan Recreation Annex building Thursday afternoon for a roundtable discussion on addiction with recovery coaches and made news by announcing that the state will “hire alliances and nonprofits” to go into elementary schools and educate younger children about drugs and addiction.

“I wanted to make sure that during this week I got out to see all the different constituencies that are effected by this,” the governor told his Manasquan hosts.

Earlier this week, Gov. Christie announced he will commit an additional $200 million to fund 25 programs that will fight against the opiod epidemic in New Jersey. Making that program available to elementary schools in the effort makes sense, he said Thursday.

“There’s no reason for us to have the schools reinvent the wheel, you all are doing this already,” the governor said. “And if I give you the money, I know you are going to use it on education and prevention. The way we’re going to do it is, if you’re a grantee of the state, then that’s going to give you the license to go in [to the schools].”

The governor made the announcement after he was questioned by roundtable participant Kristin Meyler, Wall Alliance Coordinator, about how he sees the role of alliances in the fight against addiction.

“I’m like freaking out because of … his breaking of the news that community alliances are going to be mandated in the schools,” said Ms. Meyler after the roundtable discussion. “That’s huge news for prevention … that’s just huge.”

Manasquan Mayor Mayor Edward Donovan, who sat next to the governor during the session, agreed that addiction “effects every town in the area. They might deny it a little bit, and people might be afraid to admit it, but I know a couple of people personally — two friends of mine — who lost sons in their early 20s from heroin overdoses after being in treatment centers.”

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.