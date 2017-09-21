Festival of the Sea — and safety — for Point Beach

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Judging from the police presence Saturday at this year’s Festival of the Sea, organizers were determined to ensure the event went on without a hitch.

“It was a comeback festival,” Carol Vaccaro, executive director of the Point Pleasant Beach Chamber of Commerce, said. “It was a, ‘We are here’ celebration also celebrating 40 years [of the festival’s history].”

On Sept. 16, tens of thousands packed into Arnold and Bay avenues under the watch and added protection of law enforcement, which wasn’t lost on those who attended.

“I think that the biggest thing that everybody is noticing is that there is a lot more heightened security than in previous years,” said Michael Ramos, of Point Pleasant Beach, who said he has been attending the festival since he was a teen. “We live in the day and age that we live in, it seems to be a necessity.”

When eventgoers arrived in downtown Point Pleasant Beach, they were greeted by trucks blocking off roads into the festival area. That was not the only security measure that eventgoers saw when they came to the Festival of the Sea. Across from the Point Pleasant Elks Lodge, the Ocean County’s Sheriff’s Department deployed an “eye in the sky,” which is a tall viewing tower that gives officers a vantage point in the area. A remote camera system, courtesy of the New Jersey State Police, was also on scene.

