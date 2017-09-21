Fatovic scores three goals in win over Toms River South

BRICK — Senior forward Erik Fatovic netted a hat trick in the Mustangs 3-2 win against the Toms River South Indians on Tuesday.

It is the first time Brick Memorial has beaten South in his three years as a varsity player. After trailing by one goal, Fatovic tied the game before half time. The senior scored his other two goals in the second half to help move Brick Memorial into the win column.

Previously, Brick Memorial dropped an overtime loss on the road to Toms River East on Friday, Sept. 15. The Mustangs trailed at the half, but were able to even things up when Fatovic found the net. The Pirates went on to score the final goal to take the victory.

The Mustangs return to action to face the Central Regional Eagles on Thursday. The game took place too late to be covered by The Ocean Star.

Three Dragons return

The Brick Dragons earned their first win of the season by beating Toms River North 2-0 on the road Wednesday. The Dragons were back to full strength for the first time in about two weeks. Seniors John Mora, Alex Gomez and junior Trent Adams became eligible yesterday after being suspended for their involvement in the student section brawl at the Brick vs. Brick Memorial football game on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The team played against Southern Regional on Saturday, Sept. 16, head coach Tom Frazzitta and his squad lost in a 5-0 shutout. In the following game, Brick dropped a home match to Barnegat 4-3 on Monday, Sept. 18. Senior forward Frankie Firrito netted two of the goals during the game and currently leads the team with three.

