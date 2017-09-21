Dilcher earns first place with personal record in Battle at OCP

LAKEWOOD — Brick boys cross-country senior Damien Dilcher was biting his nails, texting his coach, feeling the pressure the night before the Battle at Ocean County Park [OCP] on Friday, Sept. 15.

Less than 24 hours later, Dilcher came around the final turn and down the last stretch in the senior race with no one else in sight. He smiled, gave a thumbs up and crossed the finish line with a new personal record of 15:28.

“I was like, ‘I don’t know, anything could happen,’ I was trying to accept the fact that anything could happen,” Dilcher said. “But in the back of my mind I knew I wanted to win, so being able to get the win and pushing that out of the way kind of sets the pace for the season.”

The senior placed first, finishing eight seconds ahead of Fahd Nasser of McNair Academic who took second. Dilcher shattered his previous personal record of 15:36. He won the race a year ago in the junior division by finishing with a time of 15:53.

Dilcher was not too worried about the time, but was pleasantly surprised when he came down the final stretch. He saw the clock at 15:15 about halfway down the straight away and knew his personal record was in sight. He said “I was hoping to break 15:25, but 15:28 is a great race.”

Fellow senior Jerricho Osol knocked 37 seconds off his personal best time as he crossed the line at 18:24. He took 64th place and was the second senior for the Dragons to finish the race.

