Brick school district honors a legendary coach

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township High School community gave legendary Coach Bob Auriemma a goodbye last Thursday, fitting for the man who changed the course of Brick Township athletics.

The Famed Brick Township High School ice hockey coach has retired after a 54- year career in the district, which includes 729 wins and 1,000 games, making him the winningest coach in the state, according to board President John Lamela.

“Coach Auriemma is being recognized for his coaching career that has spanned over 58 years, all at Brick Township High School, as the icon of the Dragons ice hockey team,” said Principal William Kleissler.

“Ice hockey didn’t exist in this area before him.” While Coach Auriemma was the center of the evening, he humbly thanked others for their role in his career.

“I really accept these awards on behalf of all the people, both young ones, old ones, parents, fans, all the work that gets done behind the scenes on and off the ice,” Coach Auriemma said. “You’re all too kind, I appreciate it.”

