Smoke from under Ocean Avenue bridge blamed on ‘campfire’

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — A fire was reported to the Avon Fire Department Tuesday evening after a resident smelled smoke on the Ocean Avenue Bridge.

Police Chief Terence Mahon said late Wednesday that the fire was started by an unknown party in an apparent effort to put out a “campfire” under the bridge.

“We are working with the fire marshall to monitor the area to make sure there are not people hanging out under there,” he said.

The smell of fire was first noticed by a resident of the area passing by the bridge.

Lt. Mike Pelech of the Avon Police Department was approached by the resident as he was in the location of Ocean Avenue. After observing the bridge, he noticed smoke coming from under the arch. The fire department was notified at 6:43 p.m. Tuesday.

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.