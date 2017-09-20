Rainy days puts a damper on beach revenues

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Avon-By-The-Sea beach revenue for the 2017 season has slipped below the levels of the previous two summers.

In a report by Borough Administrator Kerry McGuigan, the total amount of sales were down this season by $200,733 from last year.

“We had budgeted for $1,785,727,” said Ms. McGuigan.

The total beach sales for 2017, which is strictly the supply of seasonal and daily beach badges, were $1,642,447 in comparison to last year’s total of $1,843,180.

“Our shortfall of what we had budgeted and taken in was $143,250,” said Ms. McGuigan.

As for the Avon Pool, the borough budgeted for $68,000 and collected $65,709, a shortfall of $2,291.

“The previous two years were big, big years in terms of revenue. You’re allowed to budget as much as you take in the previous year, so we could’ve budgeted the $2 million [from 2016],” she said.

“Fortunately, we didn’t do that, but we did budget more than the revenue generated,” said Commissioner Robert Mahon.

Earlier in the summer, administrative reports showed beach sales were ahead by $3,303 dollars in early July.

“Sales just slowed down and dropped off toward the end,” said Ms. McGuigan.

