Police department raises concerns over 5K race routes

LAKE COMO — Concerns about race routes through Lake Como could bring about changes to future running races.



At the Tuesday, Aug. 19 Lake Como Borough Council Meeting, a special events permit application was voted on for the Huntingtons Disease Society of America 5k race. The race, in the application, would take place on May 5, 2018, starting and ending at Bar Anticipation and would begin at 10 a.m.



The Belmar Police in attendance shared their concerns on the matter stating that it wasn’t this race in particular but all the races that use Bar A as starting point.



Captain Tina Scott said, “[Bar A is] a great sponsor, but [it’s] the time and the way that the race goes through the residential area. I work most of them and I can’t tell you how many times I get yelled at in a two hour period. So maybe an option would be to look into a different route for these races.”



Captain Scott said, “I don’t want to take away from any of these races. I mean, they are all for good causes.”



The vote on the permit application was unanimously passed on the condition that there may be a request for a time change and that the approval of the race route, by the Belmar Police, was needed.

