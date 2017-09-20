Parker House and borough commit to work together

ND SEA GIRT PARKER HOUSE SW 2231.tif

SEA GIRT — The manager of The Parker House told the borough council last week that many new procedures have been put in place in response to complaints. Manager Tony Sofia said the restaurant and bar has made several changes at the request of the council.

“The entrance line was changed from the front of the Parker House to the rear entrance … We purchased metal barriers so people would not walk into the street when exiting. We purchased green covers for each barrier so they would look aesthetically pleasing to Sea Girt residents,” he said. “When you asked us to curtail the noise emanating from The Parker House, we put up plexiglass barriers around all our windows. We also instituted a double door system so the downstairs door would close before the outside door would open.

“There was a request for us to buy additional bicycles and helmets so Sea Girt could have a bicycle patrol, we not only met this request but we are paying for the training for additional police officers each season.”

Mr. Sofia’s statements followed a final report of police activity in and around The Parker House for summer 2017 read by Councilwoman Anne Morris, who said, “Unfortunately, management is not doing enough to curtail the negative behavior around their establishment.

The two agreed that although there are differences of opinion, they are willing to continue to work together to strategize new ways to accommodate and protect the Sea Girt community.

