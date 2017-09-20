Instead of a splash park, Wall opts for a roller rink

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Committee approved a resolution to formally apply for a $250,000 Monmouth County Municipal Open Space Grant to construct a roller hockey and in-line skating rink.

The approval came at the Wednesday, Sept. 13 meeting of the committee.

The roller hockey rink is proposed to be constructed at Community Park adjacent to the municipal building, located at 2700 Allaire Road.

Approximately 65 feet by 150 feet in size, the rink will be able to accommodate both league play and recreation activities, Assistant Administrator Kate Kohri confirmed at the meeting.

Construction costs shall not exceed $519,000, including all matching funds, the resolution states. The township is “committed to this project and will provide the balance of funding necessary to complete the project in the form of non-county matching funds,” the document reads.

According to Mayor Dominick DiRocco, “We chose to apply for a roller hockey rink because hockey is not an amenity that we currently offer at any of our parks, and we do get requests from residents for such a facility.”

The project will replace previous plans to construct a splash park — also at the municipal complex — which the township applied for in 2016.

“After careful analysis and investigation, we determined that a roller hockey rink was a better fit for the town,” Mayor DiRocco said in a statement.

“The maintenance and upkeep for a splash park can be burdensome and the costs can be high. Also, the splash park would only be available to our residents during the summer months, while the roller rink can be enjoyed all year round.”

According to the mayor, the rink will be located on the north side of Community Park, “where additional proposed development will begin to take shape.”

